“Blood Cancer Causes in Children”: Understanding the High Incidence of Blood Cancer in Children on World Blood Cancer Day

Blood Cancer in Children: Causes and Risk Factors

Blood cancer, also known as leukemia, affects the production and function of blood cells, thereby compromising the body’s ability to fight infections and control bleeding. Childhood blood cancer is a topic of utmost concern, as it impacts the lives of young patients and their families.

Causes:

Genetic Predisposition: Genetic factors play a role in the development of blood cancer. In some cases, certain genetic mutations or alterations can increase a child’s susceptibility to leukemia. A family history of blood disorders, including leukemia, can contribute to the likelihood of developing the disease. However, it is essential to note that most cases of childhood leukemia occur in children without any apparent genetic predisposition.

Environmental Factors: Exposure to certain environmental factors has been linked to an increased risk of childhood leukemia. These factors include prenatal exposure to radiation, such as X-rays or high levels of natural background radiation, as well as exposure to certain chemicals, such as benzene and formaldehyde. However, it is important to highlight that the exact impact of these environmental factors on the development of blood cancer is still under investigation.

Viral Infections: Certain viral infections have been associated with an increased risk of childhood leukemia. For instance, the human T-cell leukemia virus type 1 (HTLV-1) has been linked to the development of a rare type of leukemia called adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma. Additionally, some studies suggest a potential link between early exposure to common infections, such as the Epstein-Barr virus, and the development of leukemia. However, more research is required to identify a clear causal link.

Risk Factors

Age: One of the striking aspects of childhood leukemia is its predilection for children aged 1 to 10. This age group represents a crucial period of rapid growth and development, during which the immune system is maturing. It is believed that the immune system’s response to infections and other triggers may influence the development of leukemia. However, the precise mechanisms underlying this age-related susceptibility remain unclear.

Immune System Disorders: Children with certain immune system disorders, such as Down syndrome or ataxia-telangiectasia, have a higher risk of developing leukaemia. These conditions affect the normal functioning of the immune system, making the body more susceptible to cancerous changes in blood cells. Understanding the interplay between immune system dysfunction and leukaemia development is an active area of research.

The high incidence of blood cancer (3 to 4 children per 100000 children) in children aged 1 to 10 is a complex issue with multifactorial causes and risk factors. Genetic predisposition, environmental factors, viral infections, age, and immune system disorders all contribute to the increased susceptibility of this age group. Further research is necessary to unravel the intricate mechanisms involved in the development of childhood leukemia.

By gaining a deeper understanding of the causes and risk factors, we can work towards developing preventive strategies and improving treatment outcomes for these young patients. As medical professionals, we remain committed to raising awareness, advancing research, and providing optimal care to combat the devastating impact of childhood blood cancer.

(The author of the article is a consultant Paediatric hematologist and Oncologist with a special interest in primary immunodeficiency disorders, KMC Hospital, Mangalore)

