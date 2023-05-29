“Blood Cancer Symptoms”: 5 Changes in the Body that are Symptoms of Blood Cancer: Don’t Make Mistakes in Identifying the Signs, the Disease Can Become Serious

Blood Cancer: Symptoms and Warning Signs

Blood cancer, also known as hematological cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. The bone marrow is responsible for producing blood cells, and when the cells in this area become diseased or malfunction, it can lead to disorders, abnormalities, and diseases related to the blood. Blood cancer cases have been on the rise in recent years, particularly in South Asia and India, with over 13 million new cases reported worldwide in 2020.

To prevent and manage blood cancer, it is essential to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms and seek timely medical intervention. In this article, we will discuss the severe symptoms of blood cancer that require immediate attention.

Severe Symptoms of Blood Cancer

Chronic Fatigue:

Feeling tired all the time, even after performing minor tasks like walking or lifting objects, is a common symptom of blood cancer. If you experience unexplained and persistent fatigue, consult a doctor immediately.

Unexplained Weight Loss:

If you are losing weight without any apparent reason, such as changes in diet or exercise, it could be a sign of cancer. Unexplained weight loss is a severe symptom of blood cancer, and you should seek medical attention immediately.

Joint and Bone Pain:

Joint and bone pain, especially in the hips, back, and spine, could be a symptom of blood cancer. While these pains can also be due to other factors, it is essential to have them checked by a doctor to rule out the possibility of cancer.

Recurrent Infections:

People with blood cancer are more susceptible to infections, and if you experience recurring infections, it could signal an underlying blood cancer problem. Seek medical help immediately if you experience frequent infections.

Bleeding and Bruising:

Blood cancer can cause bleeding and bruising, even from minor injuries. If you experience unexplained bruising or bleeding, particularly in the mouth or gums, consult a doctor immediately.

Conclusion

Blood cancer is a severe condition that requires timely intervention, and being aware of the warning signs and symptoms is crucial to manage it effectively. If you experience any of the severe symptoms mentioned above, consult a doctor immediately for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Remember, prevention is always better than cure, and leading a healthy lifestyle, eating a balanced diet, and regular exercise can help lower the risk of blood cancer and other diseases.

ब्लड कैंसर के लक्षण शरीर में बदलाव के लक्षण ब्लड कैंसर से जुड़े लक्षण ब्लड कैंसर के शुरुआती लक्षण ब्लड कैंसर के लक्षण और पहचान.

News Source : Sadhna Tiwari

Source Link :Blood Cancer Symptoms: शरीर में होने वाले ये 5 बदलाव हैं ब्लड कैंसर का लक्षण, पहचानने में ना करें चूक बीमारी हो जाएगी गम्भीर/