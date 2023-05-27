“Blood cancer treatment”: Specialist Dr Ganesh S Jaishetwar confirms that the appropriate treatment can cure blood cancer.

Blood cancer can be cured, says senior hemato-oncologist

According to Dr Ganesh S Jaishetwar, a senior hemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician at Yashoda Hospital, there are no preliminary or advanced stages in blood cancer. The disease can be completely cured, giving patients a new lease of life.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda in Hyderabad, Dr Jaishetwar said that approximately 55 people out of every 10 lakh people in the country are suffering from blood cancer. About 8.2% of cancer patients suffer from blood cancer.

He went on to say that the theme for this year’s World Blood Cancer Day is ‘Today’s Diagnosis, Tomorrow’s Hope’. Dr Jaishetwar explained that Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T like targeted therapy and immunotherapy can help kill cancer cells without damaging the patient’s immune system.

At the press conference, Dr Jaishetwar introduced a survivor of blood cancer from the Prakasam district. Chunduri Sambasiva Rao, aged about 65 years and from Ammanabrolu, was unable to walk about a couple of years ago. After an orthopaedic doctor in Ongole informed them that it was not due to an orthopaedic problem, the family members shifted him to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. There, they discovered that he was suffering from blood cancer, and they treated it with chemotherapy and bone marrow transplantation. Dr Jaishetwar proudly announced that Mr Rao has completely recovered and is now walking and driving just as he did before.

Dr Jaishetwar observed that most patients suffering from blood disorders and their relatives believe that the disease cannot be cured and that death is inevitable. However, he explained that this is not true. Blood diseases can be cured completely, and patients can lead normal lives like any average person.

In conclusion, Dr Jaishetwar’s message is one of hope. Blood cancer can be cured, and patients should not lose faith. With the right treatment and care, they can lead healthy, fulfilling lives.

Blood cancer treatment Specialist Dr Ganesh S Jaishetwar Cure for blood cancer Effective blood cancer treatment Importance of early diagnosis for blood cancer

News Source : The Hans India

Source Link :Blood cancer can be cured with right treatment says Specialist Dr Ganesh S Jaishetwar/