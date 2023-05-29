Blood clot symptoms: Be Alert to Signs of Blood Clots

Blood clots are a serious health concern that can occur in anyone, but women are at a higher risk during certain periods, such as pregnancy and postpartum. According to a study, pregnant women are five times more likely to experience a blood clot compared to women who are not pregnant. Hormones can also increase the risk of developing blood clots, such as being on birth control.

Dr. Vincent Noori, a vascular surgeon at Mercy Medical Center, highlights some of the warning signs that women should monitor for blood clots. The most common symptoms of a blood clot include sudden onset pain, swelling, and redness in the affected extremity. While these symptoms can sometimes be mistaken as muscle pain or a cramp, they typically persist and worsen over time. If you experience prolonged pain, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

There are various risk factors that can increase the likelihood of developing blood clots, including being overweight, tobacco use, diabetes, pregnancy, hormonal birth control, certain surgeries, trauma, and cancer. In particular, birth control alone can put women at higher risk for blood clots. Therefore, it is crucial to consider all of these risk factors before starting any form of birth control.

If left untreated, blood clots can lead to serious complications such as pulmonary embolism, where a clot travels to the lungs. Additionally, individuals can develop a condition called post-thrombotic syndrome, where they experience chronic pain, swelling, discoloration, and varicose veins in the affected extremity. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for this condition, and the best course of action is to take preventative measures such as wearing compression stockings, elevating the leg, and modifying certain risk factors.

In conclusion, women should monitor for the warning signs of blood clots during pregnancy, postpartum, and when taking hormonal birth control. It is essential to understand the risk factors and take preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of developing blood clots. If you experience any prolonged pain or other symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately to prevent serious complications. By taking proactive steps, women can reduce their risk of developing blood clots and maintain their overall health and well-being.

News Source : WBAL

Source Link :Beware of the symptoms for blood clots/