“blood disorder treatment”: Raccoon Bite Leaves Pirates Prospect Travis Swaggerty’s Wife, Peyton, Seeking Treatment for Blood Disorder

Pittsburgh Pirates Outfield Prospect Travis Swaggerty Asks for Prayers for Wife Battling Rare Blood Disorder

Travis Swaggerty, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ No. 1 draft choice in 2018 and outfielder at Triple-A Indianapolis, is asking for prayers for his wife, Peyton, who is suffering from an “extremely rare” blood disorder. The disorder was triggered by a bite from a rabid raccoon in 2022.

In a Twitter post, Swaggerty shared that his wife was traveling to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., on Thursday for treatment. He revealed that complications from the bite have emerged while “a lot of guesses and medicines have been thrown at her.”

“She’s now been diagnosed with an extremely rare, painful blood disease that has completely taken over her body,” Swaggerty wrote in the tweet. “It has riddled her with unresolved pain and problems and completely taken her quality of life away from her.”

After Peyton was bitten and hospitalized, Travis was able to visit his wife every day because of the lockout at the start of the 2022 season. This gave him perspective that life is bigger than baseball. In a People magazine interview, Swaggerty said, “Those two people are more important to me than anything else in the world. For me to be able to provide for them by doing this (playing baseball), this is why I work so hard, for those two.”

The couple has been married for 2 1/2 years and has a 20-month-old daughter named Sutton Hollie. Peyton also endured a bout with thyroid cancer two weeks into Travis’ Pirates career after he signed for a $4.4 million bonus. She’s now cancer-free.

Swaggerty, 25, appeared in only 15 games for Indianapolis this season through Wednesday, spending time on the injured list with an illness. He was with the Pirates for five games last season but spent most of 2022 with Indianapolis.

Swaggerty’s tweet has garnered an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues alike, with many offering prayers and words of encouragement for the couple.

