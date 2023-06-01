Blood Orange Sour Mix Recipe – SEO Keyword: “Blood Orange Cocktail Mix”: Recipe for Sour Mix with Blood Orange

How to Make a Simple and Delicious Blood Orange Syrup
If you’re looking for a way to add some zing to your cocktails or desserts, look no further than this easy-to-make blood orange syrup. With just four ingredients, you can create a versatile syrup that’s perfect for everything from margaritas to pancakes.
Ingredients
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup water
- 2 blood oranges
- 1 lime
Note: If you can’t find blood oranges at your local grocery store, you can substitute with any other type of orange.
Instructions
- Combine sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves.
- Peel the skin from one blood orange and add it to the saucepan.
- Squeeze the juice from both blood oranges and the lime and add it to the saucepan.
- Stir everything together until well combined.
- Let the mixture simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by about half.
- Remove from heat and let cool for 10-15 minutes.
- Strain the syrup through a fine mesh strainer to remove any pulp or solids.
- Pour the syrup into a clean, airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Uses for Blood Orange Syrup
Once you’ve made your blood orange syrup, you can use it in a variety of ways. Here are a few ideas:
Cocktails
Use the syrup to add flavor and sweetness to your favorite cocktails. Blood orange syrup pairs well with tequila, vodka, gin, and even champagne. Here are a few cocktail ideas:
- Blood Orange Margarita: Combine tequila, lime juice, blood orange syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed glass.
- Blood Orange Vodka Tonic: Combine vodka, blood orange syrup, and tonic water in a glass. Add ice and stir.
- Blood Orange Champagne Cocktail: Pour champagne into a glass and add a splash of blood orange syrup.
Desserts
Drizzle the syrup over pancakes, waffles, or ice cream for a sweet and tangy twist. You can also use it to make a simple blood orange glaze for cakes or muffins.
Sauces and Marinades
Use the syrup as a base for a tangy barbecue sauce or as a marinade for chicken or pork. Add some soy sauce and ginger for an Asian-inspired flavor.
Tips and Tricks
- For a sweeter syrup, wait until the blood oranges are fully ripe before using.
- If you want a thicker syrup, let it simmer for longer until the liquid has reduced to your desired consistency.
- Try adding a pinch of salt or a sprig of fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme to give your syrup a unique flavor.
With just a few simple ingredients, you can elevate your cocktails, desserts, and savory dishes with the delicious and versatile flavor of blood orange syrup. Give it a try and see how it transforms your recipes!
News Source : TastingTable.com
Source Link :Blood Orange Sour Mix Recipe/