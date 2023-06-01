Blood Orange Sour Mix Recipe – SEO Keyword: “Blood Orange Cocktail Mix”: Recipe for Sour Mix with Blood Orange

How to Make a Simple and Delicious Blood Orange Syrup

If you’re looking for a way to add some zing to your cocktails or desserts, look no further than this easy-to-make blood orange syrup. With just four ingredients, you can create a versatile syrup that’s perfect for everything from margaritas to pancakes.

Ingredients

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

2 blood oranges

1 lime

Note: If you can’t find blood oranges at your local grocery store, you can substitute with any other type of orange.

Instructions

Combine sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Peel the skin from one blood orange and add it to the saucepan. Squeeze the juice from both blood oranges and the lime and add it to the saucepan. Stir everything together until well combined. Let the mixture simmer for approximately 15-20 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by about half. Remove from heat and let cool for 10-15 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh strainer to remove any pulp or solids. Pour the syrup into a clean, airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Uses for Blood Orange Syrup

Once you’ve made your blood orange syrup, you can use it in a variety of ways. Here are a few ideas:

Cocktails

Use the syrup to add flavor and sweetness to your favorite cocktails. Blood orange syrup pairs well with tequila, vodka, gin, and even champagne. Here are a few cocktail ideas:

Blood Orange Margarita: Combine tequila, lime juice, blood orange syrup, and ice in a shaker. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed glass.

Blood Orange Vodka Tonic: Combine vodka, blood orange syrup, and tonic water in a glass. Add ice and stir.

Blood Orange Champagne Cocktail: Pour champagne into a glass and add a splash of blood orange syrup.

Desserts

Drizzle the syrup over pancakes, waffles, or ice cream for a sweet and tangy twist. You can also use it to make a simple blood orange glaze for cakes or muffins.

Sauces and Marinades

Use the syrup as a base for a tangy barbecue sauce or as a marinade for chicken or pork. Add some soy sauce and ginger for an Asian-inspired flavor.

Tips and Tricks

For a sweeter syrup, wait until the blood oranges are fully ripe before using.

If you want a thicker syrup, let it simmer for longer until the liquid has reduced to your desired consistency.

Try adding a pinch of salt or a sprig of fresh herbs like rosemary or thyme to give your syrup a unique flavor.

With just a few simple ingredients, you can elevate your cocktails, desserts, and savory dishes with the delicious and versatile flavor of blood orange syrup. Give it a try and see how it transforms your recipes!

