“blood test for early infection detection”: Blood Test Can Detect Infection Before Symptoms Appear, Say Scientists

The Gene Expression Test: A Breakthrough in Detecting Respiratory Viral Infections

Recent developments in medical research have brought about a breakthrough in detecting respiratory viral infections. The method is based on the analysis of gene expression, which is carried out when detecting influenza, enterovirus, adenovirus, and coronaviruses. Scientists at Duke University Medical Center have identified biomarkers that can identify numerous viral infections.

The Study

Between 2009 and 2015, approximately 1,460 students participated in the study. Biological samples were taken from the sick, and their contacts with other participants were studied. Symptoms were also monitored. The gene expression test was conducted, and the results were analyzed.

The Results

In most cases, the gene expression test accurately predicted a viral infection three days before the onset of symptoms. The scientists told the press that such an analysis is 99 percent accurate in predicting the disease. This is a significant breakthrough in detecting viral infections, particularly in the early stages. It can help in reducing the spread of the virus and provide immediate treatment to those infected.

The Future

The development of the gene expression test has opened new avenues for detecting viral infections. Currently, developers are trying to introduce similar technologies into tests to determine the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of early detection and immediate treatment. The gene expression test, with its high accuracy, can be a game-changer in the fight against the virus.

Conclusion

The gene expression test is a significant breakthrough in detecting respiratory viral infections. Its high accuracy in predicting the disease can help in reducing the spread of the virus and provide immediate treatment to those infected. The future of this technology seems promising, and its introduction in detecting the coronavirus can be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic.

