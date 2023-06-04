Blossom Music Center Bag Policy : Blossom Music Center Implements New Bag Policy for Concertgoers

New Bag Policy Enforced for Concert Attendees at Blossom Music Center

Blossom Music Center Bag Policy: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re planning to attend a concert or event at Blossom Music Center, it’s important to know the bag policy. The venue has strict rules about what types of bags are allowed inside, and failure to comply could result in your bag being turned away or you being denied entry altogether. In this article, we’ll break down the Blossom Music Center bag policy and answer some common questions.

What types of bags are allowed at Blossom Music Center?

According to the venue’s website, the following types of bags are allowed:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc or similar)

Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap

Diaper bags (with a child present)

Note that all bags are subject to search upon entry, regardless of size or type.

What types of bags are not allowed at Blossom Music Center?

The following types of bags are not allowed:

Backpacks

Drawstring bags

Duffel bags

Tote bags

Messenger bags

Purses larger than the allowed clutch size

Camera bags

Binocular cases

Fanny packs

Any bag larger than the allowed size

Can I bring a blanket or towel to sit on?

Yes, you are allowed to bring a blanket or towel to sit on. However, it must be carried in a clear bag that meets the above specifications.

What if I need to bring a bag that doesn’t meet the requirements?

If you need to bring a bag that doesn’t meet the Blossom Music Center bag policy, you can rent a locker to store your items. Lockers are available for rent on a first-come, first-served basis, and prices vary depending on the size of the locker.

Can I bring food and drinks into the venue?

No, outside food and drink are not permitted at Blossom Music Center. There are a variety of food and beverage options available inside the venue, including concession stands and food trucks.

What about medical or accessibility needs?

If you have medical or accessibility needs that require you to bring a bag that doesn’t meet the policy, you can contact the venue’s accessibility coordinator prior to the event for assistance. You may be asked to provide documentation of your medical or accessibility needs.

Why does Blossom Music Center have a bag policy?

The bag policy at Blossom Music Center is in place for the safety and security of all guests. The venue wants to ensure that everyone who enters the facility has a safe and enjoyable experience.

In addition to the bag policy, Blossom Music Center has a number of other security measures in place, including metal detectors and pat-downs.

Conclusion

Attending a concert or event at Blossom Music Center can be a lot of fun, but it’s important to be aware of the bag policy. By following the guidelines and knowing what types of bags are allowed, you can save yourself some hassle and ensure that your experience is a positive one. And if you do need to bring a bag that doesn’t meet the policy, remember that lockers are available to rent.

