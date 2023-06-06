BLT Pasta Salad Recipe: BLT Pasta Salad from Fox Recipe Box

BLT Pasta Salad Recipe: A Delicious Combination of Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

If you love pasta salad and BLT sandwiches, then you’ll love this delicious recipe that combines the best of both worlds! Food stylist Jenn Thomas shares her family’s favorite dish with Fox 8’s Stacey Frey and shows how easy it is to put together.

Ingredients

1 pound pasta

1 pound bacon, thick cut, cooked until crispy

4 cups tomatoes, cherry or grape, sliced in half

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 head romaine lettuce, cut small

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup dill pickle juice

1 tablespoon celery seed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper

Pinch of salt

Method

In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, dill pickle juice, celery seed, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flakes, black pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary. Set aside. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add lettuce, bacon, tomato, and cheese to the bowl with the pasta. Pour the dressing over the top and mix until all ingredients are well combined. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld together. Enjoy!

This BLT pasta salad recipe serves 8 people, making it perfect for a family gathering or potluck. You can also store the dressing in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, making it easy to whip up this delicious pasta salad anytime you want.

So the next time you’re craving a BLT sandwich or pasta salad, why not combine the two? This recipe is sure to become a family favorite!

