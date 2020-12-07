Blue Benji Kobe Death –Dead-Obituaries : BBG Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot & Killed in Shreveport La.
BREAKING NEWS: SHREVEPORT RAPPER FATALLY SHOT
24 year-old Jacoby Kentae Ware (Bluebenjikobe), was shot several times at around 2p.m. in the 7000 block of Pines Road. He was transported to Ochsner Health hospital where he succumbed to his wounds at 2:52p.m. #STOPKILLING pic.twitter.com/n3nMIhArnd
— Reporter Timmy Lane (@ReporterTimmy) December 7, 2020
What a coincidence, on 12/6 (like 1/26) 24 year old blue Benji KOBE is dead.
This proves they sacrifice small rappers too https://t.co/6w7bKPZdUP
— Lucid (@Lucidesires) December 7, 2020
Kobe (@kobebryant) died on 1/26.
Another Kobe (@BlueBenjiKobe) died on 12/6.
and @DGB_Media tweets this at exactly 8:24 PM (Kobe Jersey #’s) pic.twitter.com/WACXiJLPZE
— ️⃤♂️ (@NextLevelShittt) December 7, 2020
Lil peezy
@lil_nuttt
·
2h
@BlueBenjiKobe
damn bihh get yo rest cuzHundred points symbol, nigga had just started talking to my sister and everything. Bro pose to been moving like president, he was getting too much money. Get yo rest big bra.
