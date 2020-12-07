Blue Benji Kobe Death -Dead-Obituaries : BBG Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot & Killed in Shreveport La.

By | December 7, 2020
Blue Benji Kobe Death –Dead-Obituaries : BBG Rapper Blue Benji Kobe Shot & Killed in Shreveport La.

Blue Benji Kobe has died, according to a statement posted online on December 7.  2020.

 

damn bihh get yo rest cuzHundred points symbol, nigga had just started talking to my sister and everything. Bro pose to been moving like president, he was getting too much money. Get yo rest big bra.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

