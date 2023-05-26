“Blue Jays-Twins odds”: How to Watch and Make a Pick for the Blue Jays-Twins Game: Odds and Prediction

Blue Jays vs. Twins Preview: MLB Odds, Prediction, and Pick

The Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) will visit the Minnesota Twins (26-24) for the first of a three-game series on Friday night. The game will commence at 8:10 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on Sportsnet and Bally Sports or stream it on MLB.tv.

The Blue Jays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel, are as follows:

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+108)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Despite a recent rough stretch, Toronto has a winning record, and they have a chance to bounce back with their ace, righty Kevin Gausman (2-3), on the mound. Gausman has had a strong season so far, with a 3.14 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. He is also one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the game, ranking second in the league with 81 strikeouts and holding an 11.6 K/9. Gausman could have a dominant start against a Twins offense that strikes out at the highest rate in the majors.

Outfielder George Springer has been on a heater, with a .440 average over the last seven games. He has racked up 20 total bases during that span, in addition to driving in six runs and stealing two bags.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Despite a recent cold stretch, Minnesota continues to hold a slim lead over the worst division in baseball. The Twins boast one of the best pitching staffs in the game, ranking second in both ERA and WHIP and boasting the highest K/9 in the league. They should fare well against an inconsistent Blue Jays lineup. Rookie Louie Varland (2-0) will make his sixth start of the season for the Twins. While his 4.18 ERA and 1.25 WHIP aren’t exceptional, he has looked solid, allowing more than three runs just once while recording quality starts in three of his first five outings.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction and Pick

The Blue Jays should be in a position to win with Gausman on the mound, but considering how well Varland has looked for the Twins, the under is a safer play here. Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction and Pick: Under 8 (-106).

News Source : Aidan Cotter

Source Link :Blue Jays-Twins prediction, odds, pick, how to watch/