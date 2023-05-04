Blue Wind Stakes : Classic Clues Await as Naas Hosts Blue Wind Stakes this Saturday

Naas Racecourse to Host Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes Featuring Classic Entries

Naas Racecourse is set to host the Al Shira’aa Racing Irish EBF Blue Wind Stakes on Saturday, featuring a lineup of eight runners vying for the top prize. With classic entries taking center stage, the race promises to be an exciting affair for racegoers and horse racing enthusiasts alike.

Diamondsareforever and Red Riding Hood Lead Aidan O’Brien’s Charge

The Aidan O’Brien stable will field two talented runners in Diamondsareforever and Red Riding Hood. Diamondsareforever, ridden by Colin Keane, will be making her second racecourse appearance after winning a maiden race at Dundalk last December. The daughter of Justify holds an entry for the English Oaks and will be one to watch. Meanwhile, Red Riding Hood, a recent winner at Dundalk and also an Epsom Oaks entry, will be ridden by a yet-to-be-decided jockey.

Joseph O’Brien’s Two-Pronged Attack

Trainer Joseph O’Brien will launch a two-pronged attack on the race with Caroline Street and Lumiere Rock. Caroline Street, a Leopardstown maiden winner, will be ridden by two-time champion apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle. The filly has shown great promise, having finished second to Auguste Rodin in a Group 2 on Irish Champions Weekend last season, and has been nominated for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas. Lumiere Rock, ridden by Mikey Sheehy, is also expected to put on a strong showing, having finished third in her last race at Navan.

Dermot Weld’s Keep In Touch

Dermot Weld, who famously trained Blue Wind to Epsom Oaks glory in 1981, will be hoping Keep In Touch could stake a claim for a trip to the English Classic next month. The Moyglare Stud-owned daughter of Tamayuz beat Lumiere Rock to win her maiden last season and will once again be the mount of Chris Hayes.

Other Contenders

The field also features Drummin Life, trained by local trainer Willie McCreery, and Foniska, a promising runner from Jessica Harrington’s stable. Fast Tara, trained by Johnny Murtagh, completes the lineup after winning at Bellewstown last time out.

Exciting Race Card

The eight race card at Naas on Saturday promises to be a thrilling day of horse racing. The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden gets underway at 1pm, while the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race later on the card could throw up a potential star in the making, featuring six newcomers.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

For those unable to attend the races in person, LiveScores are now available at IrishScores.com, allowing fans to stay up to date on all the latest results and developments in the world of Irish sports. Whether you’re at home or on the go, IrishScores.com is your one-stop-shop for all the latest sports news and updates in Ireland.

News Source : SportsNewsIreland

Source Link :Naas set for classic clues with Blue Wind Stakes on Saturday/