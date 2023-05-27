“Blueberry BBQ Sauce”: Blueberry Recipe Propels Uncle Clarence BBQ to #10 in Best Specialty Sauce Ranking

The New Look of Uncle Clarence BBQ: Celebrating their 10th Place Ranking by American Royal BBQ Competition in Specialty BBQ Sauce!

Uncle Clarence BBQ, a small African American owned business, has been making delicious BBQ sauce and other condiments using all-natural ingredients for years. Recently, their Original Sauce made with blueberries was ranked the 10th best specialty sauce in the USA by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. Out of 259 sauces, Uncle Clarence BBQ’s product stood out with its unique and tantalizing flavors.

Founder of Uncle Clarence BBQ, Clarence C. Mitchell, takes pride in sticking to their roots and producing products that have been passed down through generations. “It’s exciting to know that we can honor our family’s traditions and, at the same time, provide delicious products that our customers love,” says Mitchell.

Uncle Clarence BBQ invites food lovers to join them in savoring the rich flavors of their all-natural products while supporting locally owned small businesses. With a commitment to traditional and natural flavors, each product is made to perfection in small batches, using the freshest ingredients and maintaining the highest quality standards.

Their Righteous Ribs Rub with a Kick was also ranked highly, named the 20th best among all hot rubs, out of 74 ranked by the society. In a world of artificial flavors and mass-produced products, Uncle Clarence BBQ stands out for its commitment to traditional and natural flavors.

To showcase their award-winning BBQ sauces and rubs, Uncle Clarence Products will be exhibiting at the SFA Summer Fancy Food Show on June 25-27, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York City. Visitors are invited to experience the rich and authentic flavors that have made Uncle Clarence BBQ a standout among locally owned small businesses.

Mitchell Foods LLC, the parent company of Uncle Clarence BBQ, is delighted to share the source behind its success – a family recipe from its founder’s father. “I just want to continue my dad’s legacy of sharing and helping others, while delivering a great sauce and spice-blends that brings people together over a great meal that helps creates new memories,” says Mitchell.

Uncle Clarence BBQ is proud to offer its customers all-natural products that honor traditional flavors and have been passed down through generations. Customers can visit Mitchell Foods website at www.mitchellfoodsllc.com or follow them on social media @uncleclarencebbq to learn more about their delicious products.

In a world where people are constantly looking for healthier, more natural options, Uncle Clarence BBQ is a perfect choice. With their commitment to quality, tradition, and natural flavors, they continue to build their reputation as a standout among locally owned small businesses.

