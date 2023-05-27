Blueberry BBQ Sauce: Blueberry Recipe Propels Uncle Clarence BBQ to #10 Ranking in Best Specialty Sauce List

Uncle Clarence BBQ Celebrates 10th Place Ranking in American Royal BBQ Competition

Uncle Clarence BBQ, a small African American-owned business, has been making waves in the BBQ sauce industry with its commitment to traditional and natural flavors. The company recently celebrated its 10th place ranking in the specialty BBQ sauce category of the American Royal BBQ competition, one of the most prestigious BBQ competitions in the United States.

The winning sauce, Uncle Clarence BBQ’s Original Sauce made with blueberries, stood out among 259 sauces ranked by the Kansas City Barbeque Society for its unique and tantalizing flavors. The company’s Righteous Ribs Rub with a Kick was also highly ranked, coming in at 20th place among all hot rubs.

Founder Clarence C. Mitchell attributes the success of Uncle Clarence BBQ to the company’s commitment to sticking to its roots and producing products that have been passed down through generations. Mitchell’s father’s family recipe serves as the source for many of the company’s products, including its award-winning blueberry sauce.

“We take pride in honoring our family’s traditions and producing products that our customers love,” says Mitchell. “We’re excited to share our all-natural products with food lovers everywhere and support locally owned small businesses.”

Uncle Clarence BBQ’s commitment to natural and authentic flavors has earned the company a growing reputation in recent years. Each product is made to perfection in small batches, using the freshest ingredients and maintaining the highest quality standards. Visitors to the SFA Summer Fancy Food Show on June 25-27, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York City can experience the rich and authentic flavors that have made Uncle Clarence BBQ a standout among locally owned small businesses.

In a world of artificial flavors and mass-produced products, Uncle Clarence BBQ stands out for its commitment to traditional and natural flavors. The company’s success in the American Royal BBQ competition is a testament to its dedication to producing high-quality products that honor family traditions while satisfying the discerning tastes of its customers.

Uncle Clarence BBQ’s award-winning products can be found on Mitchell Foods LLC’s website at www.mitchellfoodsllc.com or on social media @uncleclarencebbq. Join the company in celebrating its 10th place ranking in the American Royal BBQ competition and experience the rich and authentic flavors that have made Uncle Clarence BBQ a standout in the BBQ sauce industry.

News Source : Clarence Mitchell

Source Link :Uncle Clarence BBQ Ranks #10 in Best Specialty Sauce with Blueberry Recipe/