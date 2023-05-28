Blueberry jam canning: How to Make Blueberry Jam with Pectin and Step-by-Step Canning Instructions

This Blueberry Jam Recipe is a Must-Try for Every Blueberry Lover

The Love for Blueberries

Blueberries are one of the most popular berries in the world. They are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants. Blueberries are used in various recipes, from smoothies to pies, and even in jams. If you are a blueberry lover, this blueberry jam recipe is a must-try.

The Ingredients

This blueberry jam recipe is straightforward and easy to make. You will need the following ingredients:

4 cups of fresh or frozen blueberries

2 cups of granulated sugar

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of butter

The Instructions

In a large saucepan, combine the blueberries, sugar, and lemon juice. Cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves. Increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Add the butter to the mixture and continue to stir until it melts. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer the mixture for about 20-25 minutes, or until it thickens and reaches the desired consistency. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let the mixture cool for a few minutes. Transfer the blueberry jam to sterilized jars and let it cool completely before covering and storing in the refrigerator.

The Low-Sugar Option

If you are looking for a healthier option, you can make a low-sugar blueberry jam. Simply replace the 2 cups of granulated sugar with 1 cup of honey or maple syrup. The jam will have a different taste, but it will still be delicious.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this blueberry jam recipe is a must-try for every blueberry lover. It is easy to make, and you can use fresh or frozen blueberries. You can also make a low-sugar option by replacing granulated sugar with honey or maple syrup. Enjoy your homemade blueberry jam on toast, pancakes, or waffles, and even use it as a topping for ice cream. Happy jam-making!

