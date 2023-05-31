Blueberry Pancake Recipe: Blueberry Pancakes made in a Skillet Recipe

Skillet Blueberry Pancake: The Perfect Breakfast for a Crowd

When you have overnight guests or morning visitors, making a batch of pancakes seems like a good idea until you realize it’s almost impossible to get the timing right. That’s where the skillet pancake comes in handy. By baking one giant pancake, everyone can enjoy breakfast together. This skillet blueberry pancake is fluffy and tender with browned, crispy edges, and it generously feeds six. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons melted butter, divided

1 cup fresh blueberries

Powdered sugar and maple syrup, for serving

Instructions:

Arrange a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat the oven to 375 F. Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or other nonstick oven-safe pan) in the oven to heat up. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Pour buttermilk mixture into flour mixture and stir until just combined (a few small lumps are fine; do not overmix). Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven. Drizzle the remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter into the pan and tilt to coat the bottom and sides. Pour the batter into the pan and spread it out into an even layer. Sprinkle evenly with blueberries. Return the skillet to the oven and bake until the pancake is puffed, golden-brown, and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before dusting with powdered sugar, cutting into wedges, and serving with maple syrup.

What’s great about this skillet pancake is that it’s highly customizable. Once you’ve mastered the technique of baking one big pancake, you can let your family’s taste dictate how to transform it into your own sweet treat. Try diced banana or apple, raspberries, halved blackberries or strawberries, chocolate chips, or a combination. No matter what you use, sprinkle it on top of the pancake rather than stirring it into the batter. This prevents it from sinking to the bottom of the skillet.

Technique Tip:

Warming the cast-iron skillet in the oven while it heats helps the edges of the pancake brown and crisp, just like regular pancakes.

Swap Option:

No buttermilk? Squeeze 1 tablespoon of lemon juice into a liquid measuring cup, pour in milk until you hit 1 1/4 cups, and let rest for 5 minutes until the mixture looks slightly curdled.

Don’t stress over making batches of pancakes for breakfast. Try this skillet blueberry pancake and make everyone happy by serving them together.

Blueberry pancake recipe Skillet pancake recipe Breakfast recipes Fruit pancake recipes Easy pancake recipes

News Source : TODAY.com

Source Link :Skillet Blueberry Pancake Recipe/