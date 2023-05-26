“Blueberry tea cake recipe”: Julia Ostro’s Afternoon Tea Cake: A Delectable Blueberry Sour Cream Recipe

Julia Busuttil Nishimura’s Blueberry Teacake Recipe

Introduction

If you want to impress your guests or family with a delicious and easy-to-make cake, you should try Julia Busuttil Nishimura’s blueberry teacake. This cake is perfect for afternoon tea or any special occasion, and it’s scented with lemon and vanilla, which gives it a unique and refreshing flavour. In this article, we will guide you through the process of making this delicious cake, step by step.

Ingredients

To make Julia Busuttil Nishimura’s blueberry teacake, you will need the following ingredients:

125g unsalted butter, softened

1 ¼ cups caster sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 eggs

1 ¾ cups plain flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup milk

1 lemon, zested

1 ½ cups blueberries, fresh or frozen

Instructions

Follow these steps to make Julia Busuttil Nishimura’s blueberry teacake:

Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease and line a 22cm round cake tin with baking paper. In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and lemon zest until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture in three batches, alternating with the milk, and mixing well after each addition. Gently fold in the blueberries, being careful not to crush them. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake tin and smooth the surface with a spatula. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with icing sugar and serve with a dollop of whipped cream or yoghurt if desired.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Julia Busuttil Nishimura’s blueberry teacake is a delicious and easy-to-make cake that will impress your guests or family. The lemon and vanilla add a refreshing flavour to the cake, and the blueberries give it beautiful streaks of purple when it’s cut. Make sure to follow the instructions carefully, and you will have a perfect cake in no time. Enjoy!

Blueberry cake recipe Julia Ostro baking Sour cream cake recipe Afternoon tea cake recipe Blueberry dessert ideas

News Source : Good Food

Source Link :Blueberry sour cream cake, Julia Ostro baking recipe, afternoon tea cake/