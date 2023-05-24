Blueprint Medicines Blood Disorder Treatment: Blueprint Medicines’ Treatment for Rare Blood Disorder Receives FDA Approval

Blueprint Medicines’ Avapritinib Approved by FDA for the Treatment of Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis

On May 22, 2023, Blueprint Medicines announced that the FDA has approved Ayvakit (avapritinib) for the treatment of indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) in adults, a rare hematologic disorder. This marks a significant milestone for patients with ISM, as avapritinib is the first and only FDA-approved medicine designed to treat this condition.

Avapritinib is a tyrosine-kinase (KIT) inhibitor that selectively inhibits KIT D816V, which was previously approved for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis. The FDA’s approval is based on findings from a Phase II, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial (PIONEER). Patients who received avapritinib demonstrated significant improvements versus placebo in both the primary and all key secondary endpoints, improving overall symptoms and measures of mast cell burden.

According to Cem Akin, professor of Medicine at the University of Michigan and an investigator on the Phase II clinical trial, “After decades of caring for people with indolent systemic mastocytosis, I have seen firsthand its profound impact on patients’ underlying mast cell burden, symptoms, physical and mental health, and ability to work and participate in daily activities. Despite the use of multiple supportive care treatments, a considerable number of patients with indolent systemic mastocytosis continue to experience a substantial disease burden.”

He further added, “[Avapritinib] advances the treatment of indolent systemic mastocytosis by targeting KIT D816V, the primary underlying cause of the disease, and establishes a new standard of care for a broad population of patients with this disorder. [Avapritinib] delivered statistically significant and consistent clinical improvements in the PIONEER trial, and based on these practice-changing data, I feel a tremendous sense of hope for the future for all those affected by the disease.”

Mastocytosis is a rare disorder caused by the accumulation of mast cells in various tissues. Mast cells are a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in the immune system, protecting the body from infection and injury. However, in mastocytosis, the body produces too many mast cells, leading to various symptoms such as skin lesions, itching, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. ISM is a type of mastocytosis that typically progresses slowly and has a relatively good prognosis compared to other forms of the disease.

Avapritinib’s approval for the treatment of ISM is significant as it targets KIT D816V, a primary driver of the disease. KIT is a protein that plays a crucial role in the growth and survival of mast cells. Mutations in the KIT gene can lead to the uncontrolled growth and accumulation of mast cells, resulting in mastocytosis. Avapritinib inhibits the activity of KIT, thereby reducing the number of mast cells and improving symptoms in patients with ISM.

The approval of avapritinib for the treatment of ISM provides a new treatment option for patients with this rare condition. It also highlights the importance of targeted therapies in the management of hematologic disorders. As our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of disease improves, we can develop more effective and targeted therapies that can significantly improve patient outcomes.

In conclusion, the FDA’s approval of avapritinib for the treatment of ISM represents a significant milestone for patients with this rare hematologic disorder. Avapritinib’s selective inhibition of KIT D816V provides a new treatment option for patients with ISM, targeting the primary driver of the disease. With this approval, we move one step closer to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases and providing hope for the future.

