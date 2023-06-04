“Bluetooth label maker” : Blue Bluetooth Label Maker with Multiple Templates for Home and Office – Handheld, Inkless, and Rechargeable. Compatible with iOS and Android.

D110 Bluetooth Thermal Label Maker Machine with Tape – Handheld & Rechargeable Portable Inkless Label Printer with Multiple Templates for Home Office – Compatible with iOS Android – Blue



Price: $36.99

as of Jun 04,2023 08:17:19 UTC





Label Maker D110 Bluetooth Thermal Label Maker Machine with Tape is a modern device that is designed to make label-making easy, convenient and fast. This label maker is equipped with Intelligent Identification technology that allows it to automatically recognize the label paper you put in and provides you with smooth printing effects and fast processing. It supports a variety of label papers such as white, color and transparent and is compatible with IOS & Android smartphones.

The Label Maker D110 Bluetooth Thermal Label Maker Machine with Tape has a wide application, making it a versatile device that can be used in many ways. It supports batch printing and wireless connection, making it easy to use and convenient. It is widely used in organizing home supplies, classifying cosmetics items, price name jewelry tags, jar stickers, school and office files classification, storage, marking, and more. With its compact size, long-endurance battery, and easy-to-use interface, this label maker is a perfect present for Mother’s day/Father’s day/school gift for kids family or friends.

This label maker uses an exclusive mobile APP called “NIIMBOT” to edit your labels. Before printing, you need to download the “NIIMBOT” APP from APP STORE or Google Play. The APP provides a variety of free templates and allows you to import label text from Excel files. It supports printing various texts, numbers, graphics, symbols, logos, barcodes, QR codes Label, etc. With the APP, you can customize your own label just in a second through your phone. The Label Maker D110 Bluetooth Thermal Label Maker Machine with Tape comes with a roll of white label paper 0.6*1.2 inches, a Type C charging cord 10 inches, and an English user manual.

In conclusion, the Label Maker D110 Bluetooth Thermal Label Maker Machine with Tape is a must-have for anyone who needs to make labels. It is a versatile device that is easy to use, convenient, and fast. With its Intelligent Identification technology, wireless connection, and customized APP, this label maker is the perfect tool for organizing home supplies, classifying cosmetics items, price name jewelry tags, jar stickers, school and office files classification, storage, marking, and more. It is a perfect present for Mother’s day/Father’s day/school gift for kids family or friends. So, get your Label Maker D110 Bluetooth Thermal Label Maker Machine with Tape today and make label-making easy, convenient, and fast.



