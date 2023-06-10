Bluffton IN Mourns the Loss of Shane Bailey: Obituary for 53-Year-Old Found Deceased in Sewer Plant

Shane Bailey Obituary

Shane Bailey, aged 53, passed away tragically after his body was found in the Bluffton Sewer Plant. The community mourns the loss of a beloved member.

Shane was born in Bluffton and spent his entire life in the area. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He was a hard worker and spent many years at the local factory.

Shane is survived by his wife, two children, and three grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held in his honor at the Bluffton Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 PM.

