Blunt force injuries Today : WSB-TV Channel 2 reports autopsy reveals Tyre Nichols died due to head blunt force injuries.

Autopsy of Tyre Nichols Reveals Homicide Caused by Blunt Force Injuries to the Head

The release of an autopsy report by authorities in Tennessee has revealed that Tyre Nichols died in January of blunt force injuries to the head. The autopsy listed Nichols’ manner of death as homicide, citing multiple contusions, brain injuries, cuts, and bruises to the 29-year-old.

According to reports, Nichols “was struck multiple times during a law enforcement encounter,” which resulted in his death. The beating was captured on video by police officers a short distance from Nichols’ family home in Memphis. The incident occurred after officers stopped him on suspicion of reckless driving, though authorities were unable to find evidence to support the allegation.

The release of the autopsy report comes after Nichols’ family was briefed on the findings. In a statement, family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said the medical examiner’s report was “highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year.”

“We know now what we knew then,” the lawyers said in a joint statement. “Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”

Five officers have since been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, and Justin Smith pleaded not guilty to charges in February. Several other law enforcement officers have also been suspended or fired.

The beating prompted the Justice Department to announce plans to review the police department’s policies and procedures. A federal investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The release of the autopsy report has once again highlighted the issue of police brutality and the need for accountability in law enforcement agencies. Nichols’ death has sparked outrage and protests in Memphis and across the country, with many demanding justice for his family.

The tragic death of Tyre Nichols is a reminder of the need for reforms in the criminal justice system and the importance of holding those in power accountable for their actions. The fight for justice and equality must continue until all individuals are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race or background.

News Source : Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Tyre Nichols died from blunt force injuries to the head, autopsy shows – WSB-TV Channel 2/