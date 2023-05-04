“blunt force trauma” : Family informed by DA’s office that Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma as per autopsy report

Tyre Nichols’ autopsy report reveals he died from blunt force trauma after Memphis police stop

The official autopsy report of Tyre Nichols shows that he likely died from blunt force trauma after a traffic stop by police in Memphis, Tennessee, turned violent. Nichols was stopped by police for alleged “reckless driving” on January 7, and a confrontation occurred which led to Nichols running away from officers. When officers caught up with Nichols, another confrontation occurred, and he complained of shortness of breath. Nichols was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and died on January 10.

Death Ruled as Homicide

The medical examiner’s report reviewed by Nichols’ family through their attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, on Wednesday states that the manner of death is a homicide and Nichols died from blunt force trauma. The report obtained from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is consistent with an independent review done earlier. Five Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other charges.

Family’s Legal Team Responds

Crump and Romanucci stated that the official autopsy report further propels their commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy. They acknowledged the release of the medical examiner’s report, the contents of which are highly consistent with their own reporting back in January of this year. They further said that they know now what they knew then – Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was homicide.

Officers Caught on Camera

Memphis police released body camera footage of the incident, which showed officers punching, kicking, and striking Nichols with a baton several times. The footage led to the firing of five officers and the charges against them. Nichols’ case is one of many that have prompted protests and calls for police reform across the United States.

Conclusion

The death of Tyre Nichols is a tragedy that highlights the need for police reform and accountability. The medical examiner’s report confirms what many already suspected – that Nichols died from blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was homicide. It is now up to the legal system to ensure that justice is served, and that those responsible for Nichols’ death are held accountable.

