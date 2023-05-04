blunt force trauma : Lawyers claim autopsy results reveal Tyre Nichols died due to blunt force trauma

Autopsy Report Confirms Tyre Nichols’ Death Was a Homicide

The family of Tyre Nichols received confirmation on May 4, 2022, that the official autopsy report confirms that Nichols’ death was a homicide resulting from blunt force trauma. Nichols died on January 10, 2022, three days after he was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci represent the Nichols family and requested an independent autopsy, which was performed in January 2022. The independent autopsy indicated that Nichols had suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating. However, the official autopsy report has yet to be publicly released by Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy.

Crump and Romanucci stated in a press release that the release of the official autopsy report further solidifies their commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy. Nichols’ family filed a $500 million lawsuit against the city of Memphis, its police department, and several individual officers last month, alleging negligence and excessive use of force.

The Incident

Graphic footage from police body cameras and a nearby security camera of the incident was released by the city, showing police dragging Nichols from his car after pulling him over. The officers yell orders at Nichols, who appears to try and comply before being pepper-sprayed. He is then tased as he attempts to flee.

The officers catch Nichols and then beat him as he screams for his mother. The incident resulted in the firing and charging of five officers, identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. They face charges, including second-degree murder over Nichols’ death.

Conclusion

The brutal beating and subsequent death of Tyre Nichols have sparked outrage and calls for justice. The official autopsy report confirms what the independent autopsy had already indicated, that Nichols’ death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. The family’s lawsuit against the city and its police officers alleges negligence and excessive use of force, and they are seeking $500 million in damages. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing issues of police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

