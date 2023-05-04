Blunt force trauma. : Tyre Nichols’ death attributed to blunt force trauma in autopsy report

Family of Tyre Nichols Seeks Justice Following Medical Examiner’s Report

The family of Tyre Nichols, who died in police custody in January, is seeking justice following the release of the medical examiner’s report. Nichols’ family attorneys, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, say that the report is consistent with their own independent autopsy results, which indicated that Nichols died from blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Nichols died three days after being beaten by five former Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop. An independent autopsy in January indicated that he suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.” The officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith, were all terminated by the Memphis Police Department on January 21. They are charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping.

The unit those officers belonged to, known as the SCORPION Unit, was disbanded shortly after Nichols’ death. All five officers entered pleas of not guilty.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said Tuesday that no criminal charges will be brought against former MPD officer Preston Hemphill, who was also fired.

The release of the medical examiner’s report further propels the family’s commitment to seeking justice for Nichols’ senseless tragedy. The family’s attorneys are known for representing victims of police brutality and wrongful death, including the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The case of Tyre Nichols is yet another example of the systemic issues within law enforcement and the need for continued accountability and reform. The use of excessive force must be addressed and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions. The fight for justice for Tyre Nichols and countless others like him must continue until there is true change within the justice system.

News Source : Autumn Scott

Source Link :Autopsy report shows Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma/