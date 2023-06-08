BMX athlete Pat Casey dies during jump on ramps at event

BMX Rider Pat Casey Passes Away During Ramp Jump

Celebrated BMX rider, Pat Casey, tragically lost his life while performing a daring jump on the ramps at the latest extreme sports event. The accomplished athlete had been known for his impressive skills and fearless attitude, but unfortunately, his final stunt proved to be fatal. The entire BMX community mourns the loss of this talented rider who inspired many with his incredible talent and passion for the sport.

