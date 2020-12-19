Bo Katan Dead : The Difficult Choice THE MANDALORIAN’s Bo-Katan Now Faces.

Krista Moyls

Temuera Morrison made all you big guys realize big guys are powerful and sexy, you don’t have to have a six pack, slim hips and a tiny waist. Solid bodies and thick legs have always been attractive, they make your partner feel protected.

Luke Beardall

As a plus sized big and tall guy I think there are ways to make any outfit work (including Mando armor). Paz Vizsla and the new Boba have shown that us big guys belong in this Mando universe.

Laura Roberts

Yes! As a lover of all body types, I’m so excited to see “dad bod” Boba! Cosplay is for everyone, and the characters should be too!

Ronnie Tatum

I’ve never seen this be a problem with the mercs, it’s always been very inclusive, but yes it’s nice to see this in the show, especially those of us who were 11 when Boba Fett became our favorite character and are now well into dad bod mode.

Matthew Hunt

Typically I’m not a fan of forcing viewpoints like I feel most television has done, but this and “schitts creek” have done an excellent job of giving a perfect view of LIFE. Everybody isn’t the same, they never have been and they never will be. This is most natural inclusion of diversity that I’ve ever seen. It doesn’t feel forced and it allows the characters to feel REAL. I love it.

Isaias Carranza

But there has always been plus sized cosplayers tho even more than slim cosplayers

Caleb F. Powell

That’s partially why I did Vader first, I’m on the small side for Vader, and I’m not far in anyone’s book… That I know of, but I’m bigger than average and I can decently fill out the costume. That’s why I want a Din and a new Boba costume.

Kyle Sowards

Everyone thinks fitness is being tone and cut. I say look at strongmen competitors. Tell me or them that they are not fit and you will find out how weak you truly are.