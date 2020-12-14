Bo Moddelmog Death -Obituary – Dead : Bo Moddelmog has Died .

Bo Moddelmog has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Shane Williams 13 hrs · I’m not sure that I really slept at all last night. Bo Moddelmog , you were always one of my best friends. We were inseparable for a very long time, and even though we hadn’t been as close for the last couple of years, I still knew that if I ever needed anything, that you would be there in a heartbeat. RIP, bud. We lost one of the best for sure. +5 136136 21 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Jo Tony Unruh wrote

I’m so sorry! I always loved Bo. He was such a great guy. He will be missed

Debbie Levenske Myers wrote

Such shocking and sad news. Sorry for your loss! I always had great conversations with Bo when we saw each other. He was a great guy!!!

Mike Gross wrote

I’m so so sorry, Shane! I know you guys were good friends. Thinking about you and the whole CG community.

Bonnie Gilzinger wrote

Oh Shane, I’m so sorry! This will be a rough patch right now but it seems you have an amazing support system, definitely rely on that. Hugs friend

Emilie Schulz wrote

Thinking of you Shane and all the other friends. Love seeing the pictures you shared! Brings back a lot of joy with memories ❤

Ashley Mendoza wrote

I am so sorry, Shane. I was in shock when I found out. Sure doesn’t seem right. He was always so kind and had a sweet, gentle spirit. He will sure be missed.

Katelyn Kaiser wrote

So sorry Shane!! Praying for all of Bo’s family and friends. So thankful to have gotten to know him over the last 5 years!

Joni Regnier wrote

He touched so many lives. Our hearts are broken. Thinking of his family and close friends at this difficult time. Such a great young man. One of the finest!!!