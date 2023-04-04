Board game creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

At the age of 70, Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game Catan, has passed away.
The Legacy of Catan
Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind the iconic board game Catan, has passed away at the age of 70 after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family.
Originally known as The Settlers of Catan, the game was introduced in 1995 and has since sold millions of copies worldwide in at least 40 different languages. Built around a series of hexagonal tiles, the game has spawned numerous spin-offs, editions, and electronic versions, as well as a range of products related to the game.
With its unique multiplayer gameplay, players use five different resources, including wool, grain, wood, brick, and ore, to build their colonies and settlements on a fictional island.
Teuber, who was born in Germany in 1952, started designing board games in the 1980s when he worked as a dental technician. Working in a profession where he experienced numerous challenges, board game design provided an escape and created his own world of imagination.
Despite the success of the game, which allowed him to leave his job as a dental technician and create a family business, Teuber never anticipated the impact Catan would have on the industry.
The Impact of Catan in the Board Game Industry
As word of Teuber’s passing has spread, many in the board game industry have paid tribute to the impact he had on their craft.
The Catan studio team released a statement on social media, stating that while Teuber’s contributions to the industry were immeasurable, they would remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and above all, a friend.
The Catan game has become a cultural phenomenon, with many people of all ages and backgrounds playing it. During the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of the game soared as people played games in quarantine.
In addition to its gameplay, Catan has also been praised for its ability to bring people, families, and friends together, making it one of the most celebrated board games of all time.
Remembering Klaus Teuber
As the world mourns the loss of Klaus Teuber, many are taking the opportunity to reflect on the impact his work has had on the board game industry and the world at large.
In honor of Teuber’s memory, the Catan studio team has urged people to be kind to one another, pursue their passions fearlessly, and enjoy a game with loved ones. It is a fitting tribute to a man whose work has brought so much joy and connection to the world.
As Teuber himself once said, “I developed games for escape. This was my own world that I created.” Indeed, he has left behind a world of his creation that will continue to inspire and engage generations to come.