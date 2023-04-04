Board game creator Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

The Legacy of Catan

Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind the iconic board game Catan, has passed away at the age of 70 after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family.

Originally known as The Settlers of Catan, the game was introduced in 1995 and has since sold millions of copies worldwide in at least 40 different languages. Built around a series of hexagonal tiles, the game has spawned numerous spin-offs, editions, and electronic versions, as well as a range of products related to the game.

With its unique multiplayer gameplay, players use five different resources, including wool, grain, wood, brick, and ore, to build their colonies and settlements on a fictional island.

Teuber, who was born in Germany in 1952, started designing board games in the 1980s when he worked as a dental technician. Working in a profession where he experienced numerous challenges, board game design provided an escape and created his own world of imagination.

Despite the success of the game, which allowed him to leave his job as a dental technician and create a family business, Teuber never anticipated the impact Catan would have on the industry.