Boardsailing Africa: The Ultimate Guide to Boardsailing in Africa by Bob Molloy

Boardsailing, also known as windsurfing, is a thrilling and exciting water sport that has gained immense popularity over the years. It involves riding on a board while holding onto a sail that is propelled by the wind. Africa is blessed with some of the most beautiful and serene waters that are perfect for boardsailing. If you are looking to take up this water sport or improve your skills, then you should definitely consider buying the Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide by Bob Molloy.

What is Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide?

Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide is an all-in-one guidebook that covers everything you need to know about boardsailing in Africa. The guide is authored by Bob Molloy, a seasoned boardsailing expert who has been in the game for over 30 years. The book is designed to be a comprehensive resource for both beginners and advanced riders.

Why buy Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide?

If you are looking to take up boardsailing or improve your skills, then this guide is a must-have. Here are some reasons why you should buy it:

Comprehensive Content

Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide covers everything you need to know about boardsailing. From the basics of equipment and safety to advanced techniques and tricks, this guide has it all. The content is presented in a clear and concise manner, making it easy to understand and follow. Expert Author

Bob Molloy is a renowned boardsailing expert with over 30 years of experience. He has competed in international competitions and has trained numerous riders. His expertise is evident in the content of the guide, which is based on his personal experiences and insights. Beautiful Photography

The guide is filled with beautiful photographs that showcase the stunning waters of Africa. The photos are not only aesthetically pleasing but also serve as a visual aid for the content in the guide. Value for Money

At R360.00, the guide is reasonably priced considering its comprehensive content and expert authorship. It is a one-time investment that will provide you with a lifetime of knowledge and skills.

What’s inside Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide?

Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide is divided into four main sections:

Introduction

This section provides an overview of boardsailing, its history and why Africa is the perfect destination for it. Equipment and Safety

This section covers the basics of boardsailing equipment, including boards, sails, and accessories. It also provides tips on how to stay safe while riding, including how to read weather conditions and how to handle emergencies. Technique and Tricks

This section covers the various techniques and tricks that riders can use to improve their skills. It includes detailed instructions and diagrams on how to perform maneuvers such as tacking, jibing, and jumping. Destinations

This section provides a comprehensive list of the best boardsailing destinations in Africa. It includes information on the best time to visit, the type of conditions to expect, and the local culture and attractions.

Conclusion

If you are looking to take up boardsailing or improve your skills, then Boardsailing Africa, The Complete Guide by Bob Molloy is a must-have. With its comprehensive content, expert authorship, beautiful photography, and value for money, this guide is the ultimate resource for boardsailing in Africa. So why wait? Pick up your copy today and start your boardsailing adventure!

