boat capsizes Today : Media Reports: Over 20 People Killed in India Boat Capsize Incident

“Media Reports: Over 20 Fatalities as Boat Capsizes in India”

At least 20 people have died after a double-decker tourist boat capsized in Kerala, a southern state in India. The incident happened in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala’s Malappuram district, with most of the victims believed to have been children on school holidays. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressed his condolences on Twitter and announced that the next of kin of each victim would be entitled to compensation. It is not yet known why the boat capsized, and rescue operations are still ongoing.

The tragedy has highlighted concerns about safety on Indian waterways, with survivors reporting that many passengers were not wearing life jackets. Four people have been taken to hospital in a critical condition, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

News Source : BarronsOnline

Source Link :At Least 20 Dead After India Boat Capsizes: Media/