Boat collision off Pulau Perhentian kills crew member, injures passengers

Rahmat Mat Ariffin – victim name : Fishing crew member killed in boat collision off Pulau Perhentian, suspect unknown

A collision between two boats in the waters off Pulau Perhentian resulted in the death of a fishing boat crew member and serious injuries to two passengers. The incident occurred at 8:15 am and involved a fishing boat with three crew members and ten passengers and a tourist boat with two crew members and ten passengers. The collision occurred when a tourist boat heading towards a jetty collided with a fishing boat chartered for squid jigging. The fishing boat suffered damage and capsized, resulting in one crew member’s death and severe injuries to two others. The tourist boat only suffered minor damage, and all crew members and passengers, including three foreigners and two children, escaped unhurt. The victims were taken to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic and then sent to the Besut Hospital using the Marine Police Force boat and an ambulance boat. The case has been referred to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for further investigation, and boat operators must comply with safety regulations, such as ensuring their boats are in good condition and requiring those on board to wear life jackets.

