Boat collision off Pulau Perhentian leaves crew member dead

Rahmat Mat Ariffin (victim) : Fishing boat crew member killed in collision off Pulau Perhentian

A collision between two boats in the waters off Pulau Perhentian on June 17 resulted in the death of a fishing boat crew member and serious injuries to two passengers. The incident involved a fishing boat carrying three crew members and 10 passengers, and a tourist boat with two crew members and 10 passengers on board. The tourist boat heading towards a jetty collided with the fishing boat that was on its way to a jetty at a village on Pulau Perhentian. The fishing boat was chartered for squid jigging. The fibreglass tourist boat only suffered minor damage, while all the crew members and passengers escaped unhurt. All the victims were taken to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic and then sent to the Besut Hospital using the Marine Police Force boat and an ambulance boat. The incident has been referred to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for further investigation. Boat operators are required to comply with safety regulations, including ensuring their boats are in good condition and requiring those on board to wear life jackets.

Read Full story : One killed, three injured in boat collision off Pulau Perhentian /

News Source : The Star Online

Boat collision Pulau Perhentian Injured in boat collision Pulau Perhentian accident Boat accident in Malaysia