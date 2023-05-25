“Boating media campaign”: Summer Media Campaign Launched by Discover Boating for Boating Enthusiasts

EPG Media LLC Privacy Policy

At EPG Media LLC, we value your privacy and want to ensure that your experience with our products and services is positive and secure. We are committed to providing you with helpful information, resources, and services while respecting your privacy. Our privacy practices are outlined in this Privacy Policy.

Scope

This Privacy Policy applies to the personal information we collect when you use our software, mobile applications, and services. By using our Services, you agree to the terms and conditions of this Policy. If you do not agree to the terms of this Policy, do not use our Services.

Information Collection

We may collect personal information from you in order to provide you with a better experience using our Services. The information we may collect includes:

Name

Email address

Phone number

Postal address

Payment information

Other information you provide to us

Purpose of Collection

We collect personal information for the following purposes:

To provide and improve our Services

To process payments and fulfill orders

To communicate with you about our products and services

To personalize your experience

To comply with legal obligations

Sharing of Information

We may share your personal information with third parties in the following circumstances:

To fulfill orders and process payments

To provide technical support

To comply with legal obligations

With your consent

Choice and Control

You have the right to control how we collect, use, and disclose your personal information. You can:

Opt-out of receiving marketing communications

Update or correct your personal information

Delete your personal information

Mobile Access

If you access our Services using a mobile device, this Privacy Policy applies to your use of our mobile applications or mobile optimized websites.

Policy Changes

If we make changes to this Privacy Policy, we will notify you by posting an updated policy on our website. Your continued use of our Services after any changes to this Policy indicates your acceptance of the updated terms.

Conclusion

We are committed to protecting your privacy and ensuring a positive experience when you use our Services. If you have any questions or concerns about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at privacy@epgmediallc.com.

