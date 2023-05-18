Boating safety: Stay Safe While Boating During the Current Season

Stay Safe on the Water: Tips from Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue

As life returns to normal following the worst of the pandemic, people will be heading out in increasing numbers to enjoy themselves on the water. Before you set out on your boat, it’s important to know how to reach emergency services in case of an emergency. Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) Station 61 Pender Harbour would like Sunshine Coast residents and visitors to know how to reach them in case of an emergency on the water.

Contacting RCMSAR in an Emergency

If you’re in an emergency situation on the water, you can reach RCMSAR by:

Using VHF channel 16 (156.8 MHz) on your marine radio

Calling #727 or *16 on your cell phone

Dialing 9-1-1

RCMSAR is a not-for-profit volunteer-based organization that operates more than 31 marine rescue stations along the coast of B.C. and in inland waters. More than 75 active volunteers from three RCMSAR marine search and rescue stations serve the Sunshine Coast. Over the past 12 months, their volunteers conducted 40 missions, saving eight lives and assisting 13 others.

Boating Safety Initiatives

RCMSAR volunteers not only respond to emergencies on the water, but also work to prevent them by advocating for safe boating through their boating safety initiatives. They offer two programs that will continue for the 2023 boating season:

Kids Don’t Float program: This program offers free access to personal flotation devices (PFDs) for infants, children, and youth in the communities of Madeira Park, John Henry’s, Pender Harbour Resort in Garden Bay, and Egmont. You can grab a loaner lifejacket and return it to the Kids Don’t Float PFD Loaner Station after your outing so other kids can use them and be safe too.

This program offers free access to personal flotation devices (PFDs) for infants, children, and youth in the communities of Madeira Park, John Henry’s, Pender Harbour Resort in Garden Bay, and Egmont. You can grab a loaner lifejacket and return it to the Kids Don’t Float PFD Loaner Station after your outing so other kids can use them and be safe too. Pleasure Craft Safety Checks: RCMSAR Station 61 crew members will visit your vessel at an arranged time and go over the general state of your vessel and review with you the required boating safety equipment that you need on board to stay safe on the water. These are courtesy inspections only and are intended to highlight items that should be addressed in order to comply with the Transport Canada Small Vessel Regulations.

RCMSAR also reminds everyone that knowledge of and compliance with the Collision Regulations is mandatory for all, and that a slow-speed, no-wake rule is in effect in the harbor zone in Pender Harbour.

Boating Safety Tips

As you head out on the water, it’s important to follow these boating safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

Wear a lifejacket: You and your family.

You and your family. Call for help immediately: Use channel 16 on VHF marine radio or call *16, #727 or dial 9-1-1 on your cell.

Use channel 16 on VHF marine radio or call *16, #727 or dial 9-1-1 on your cell. Familiarize yourself with the area: Note commercial traffic zones, remote areas that lack cellular coverage.

Note commercial traffic zones, remote areas that lack cellular coverage. Boat sober.

Bring required safety equipment: Test it prior to departure, replace expired items, know where it is and how to use it.

Test it prior to departure, replace expired items, know where it is and how to use it. Be aware of submerged objects: Rocks, stumps, log strikes can damage a boat’s hull or motor which can result in injury or death.

Rocks, stumps, log strikes can damage a boat’s hull or motor which can result in injury or death. Leave a sail plan with loved ones, check the weather before departing.

Take a boating course.

RCMSAR encourages all users of the beautiful coastline to engage in safe mariner practices and be considerate towards your fellow boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders, and those who work, travel, and play on the water.

How to Support RCMSAR

As a volunteer organization, RCMSAR is heavily dependent on donations to carry out their valuable mission of saving lives on the water. Donations are always welcome and are tax deductible. If you’re interested in volunteering, either as a crew member, vessel and equipment maintenance, or to provide administrative support and local fundraising, they would love to hear from you. To donate to RCMSAR 61 or learn more about volunteering, visit their website.

1. Boating Safety Tips

2. Boating Season Precautions

3. Watercraft Safety Measures

4. Summer Boating Safety

5. Safe Navigation on Waterways

News Source : Coast Reporter

Source Link :Boating season under way – here’s how to stay safe/