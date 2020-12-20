Bob Ambrosini Death -Dead – Obituary : legendary baseball coach Bob Ambrosini has Died .

Gregg Sarra @Gregg_Sarra Connetquot’s legendary baseball coach Bob Ambrosini has died. Suffolk’s all-time winningest baseball coach had 602 wins and led the T-Birds to 20 league titles, 7 Suffolk championships, 4 LI crowns and 2 state titles in 33 years. He was an incredible coach!

anthony migliori @anthonymiglior4 · 2h Replying to @Gregg_Sarra Coach Ambro was a LEGEND and every athlete from every sport was influenced by him because he coached ALL sports at Peconic JHS before we went to CHS. We all looked up to him like a God!! I am so sad to hear this news. A truly tragic loss. Sending condolences to his family.