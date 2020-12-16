Bob Ambrosini Death -Dead – Obituary : legendary baseball coach Bob Ambrosini has Died .
legendary baseball coach Bob Ambrosini has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
Connetquot’s legendary baseball coach Bob Ambrosini has died. Suffolk’s all-time winningest baseball coach had 602 wins and led the T-Birds to 20 league titles, 7 Suffolk championships, 4 LI crowns and 2 state titles in 33 years. He was an incredible coach!
— Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) December 16, 2020
Gregg Sarra @Gregg_Sarra Connetquot’s legendary baseball coach Bob Ambrosini has died. Suffolk’s all-time winningest baseball coach had 602 wins and led the T-Birds to 20 league titles, 7 Suffolk championships, 4 LI crowns and 2 state titles in 33 years. He was an incredible coach!
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.