Bob Avian Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :director, producer & choreographer Bob Avian has Died .
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Michael Darvell reflects on the long & successful musical life of celebrated director, producer & choreographer Bob Avian who has died at the age of 83
Avian’s credits included A Chorus Line, Ballroom, Miss Saigon, Follies, The Witches of Eastwick & morehttps://t.co/w8LSYgjoPi pic.twitter.com/jdk2odc5jb
— MusicalTheatreReview (@MusicalTheatreR) January 26, 2021
MusicalTheatreReview @MusicalTheatreR Michael Darvell reflects on the long & successful musical life of celebrated director, producer & choreographer Bob Avian who has died at the age of 83 Avian’s credits included A Chorus Line, Ballroom, Miss Saigon, Follies, The Witches of Eastwick & more https://musicaltheatrereview.com/dancing-up-a-storm-remembering-bob-avian/
