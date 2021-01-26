Bob Avian Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :director, producer & choreographer Bob Avian has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

director, producer & choreographer Bob Avian has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

MusicalTheatreReview @MusicalTheatreR Michael Darvell reflects on the long & successful musical life of celebrated director, producer & choreographer Bob Avian who has died at the age of 83 Avian’s credits included A Chorus Line, Ballroom, Miss Saigon, Follies, The Witches of Eastwick & more https://musicaltheatrereview.com/dancing-up-a-storm-remembering-bob-avian/

