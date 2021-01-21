Bob Baldwin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former skipper Bob Baldwin has Died .
former skipper Bob Baldwin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The club is saddened to hear about the death of former skipper Bob Baldwin – RIP Bob, a true #Shrimps legend.https://t.co/ZvebFZcFpJ
— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) January 21, 2021
