Weatherman Bob Becker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has Died.

By | January 11, 2021
0 Comment

Weatherman Bob Becker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has Died.

“Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

WATE Tearsa Smith  4m  · This is just so sad to share. Bob was one of a kind. The funny stories I could share from our time on GMT together! RIP. “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has passed away. His family says a memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, the family has asked for a donation to be made to Rawlings Funeral Home in Sevierville.”

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Kara Kirk Carmack
I hate to see this. He was so funny. Prayers for his family.

Kevin Thompson
Love to his family and friends.

Debbie Willie Schubert
So Sorry To Hear This ! Prayers Going Out To His Family

Jennifer Phillips
Oh no! I loved Bob! He was an awesome man and meteorologist! RIP and prayers for his family.

Kimberly Susan Caplinger Wilks
Such sad news. 🙏 Prayers for family and friends.

Tammy Farrow
So sorry to hear this.. Prayers for family and friends.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Weatherman Bob Becker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has Died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.