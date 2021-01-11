Weatherman Bob Becker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has Died.

“Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

WATE Tearsa Smith 4m · This is just so sad to share. Bob was one of a kind. The funny stories I could share from our time on GMT together! RIP. “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has passed away. His family says a memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, the family has asked for a donation to be made to Rawlings Funeral Home in Sevierville.”

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Kara Kirk Carmack

I hate to see this. He was so funny. Prayers for his family.

Kevin Thompson

Love to his family and friends.

Debbie Willie Schubert

So Sorry To Hear This ! Prayers Going Out To His Family

Jennifer Phillips

Oh no! I loved Bob! He was an awesome man and meteorologist! RIP and prayers for his family.

Kimberly Susan Caplinger Wilks

Such sad news. 🙏 Prayers for family and friends.

Tammy Farrow

So sorry to hear this.. Prayers for family and friends.