Weatherman Bob Becker Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has Died.

“Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
WATE Tearsa Smith 4m · This is just so sad to share. Bob was one of a kind. The funny stories I could share from our time on GMT together! RIP. “Former Knoxville meteorologist Bob Becker has passed away. His family says a memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, the family has asked for a donation to be made to Rawlings Funeral Home in Sevierville.”
Tributes
Kara Kirk Carmack
I hate to see this. He was so funny. Prayers for his family.
Kevin Thompson
Love to his family and friends.
Debbie Willie Schubert
So Sorry To Hear This ! Prayers Going Out To His Family
Jennifer Phillips
Oh no! I loved Bob! He was an awesome man and meteorologist! RIP and prayers for his family.
Kimberly Susan Caplinger Wilks
Such sad news. 🙏 Prayers for family and friends.
Tammy Farrow
So sorry to hear this.. Prayers for family and friends.
