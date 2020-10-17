Bob Biggs Death – Dead : Bob Biggs Obituary : Founder of Slash Records, Cause of Death Unknown.

October 17, 2020
Bob Biggs Death – Dead : Bob Biggs Obituary : Founder of Slash Records, Cause of Death Unknown.

Bob Biggs, founder of Slash Records has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

“Prime Mover Media on Twitter: “Saddened to learn that Bob Biggs, founder of Slash Records, has died at age 74. Bob gave me my first job in the music industry as publicist for Slash in the late ’80s. It was a pleasure to work w/ him on a daily basis for 2.5 years. Germs, X, Blasters, FNM, Violent Femmes… ”

Tributes 

Billy Gould wrote 
RIP, Bob Biggs. Much love to all the folks who shared the Slash experience with me. It was madness and I am grateful!

Brian McPherson wrote 
Rest In Power Bob Biggs. Slash had a huge influence on this young idiot and it was a career highlight to work with you. Love to Kim and Monty. @ Los Angeles, California https://instagram.com/p/CGdgtA_HVhUh_SmKoLyzV_7CFXc1yiJNmIiNIM0/?igshid=4u0s48ntluri

Brian McPherson wrote 
Rest In Peace, Bob Biggs. Very sad. An important person in my life.

Bob Biggs Death – Dead : Bob Biggs Obituary : Founder of Slash Records, Cause of Death Unknown.

