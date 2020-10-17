Bob Biggs Death – Dead : Bob Biggs Obituary : Founder of Slash Records, Cause of Death Unknown.

Bob Biggs, founder of Slash Records has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.

“Prime Mover Media on Twitter: “Saddened to learn that Bob Biggs, founder of Slash Records, has died at age 74. Bob gave me my first job in the music industry as publicist for Slash in the late ’80s. It was a pleasure to work w/ him on a daily basis for 2.5 years. Germs, X, Blasters, FNM, Violent Femmes… ”

Saddened to learn that Bob Biggs, founder of Slash Records, has died at age 74. Bob gave me my first job in the music industry as publicist for Slash in the late '80s. It was a pleasure to work w/ him on a daily basis for 2.5 years. Germs, X, Blasters, FNM, Violent Femmes… pic.twitter.com/Yk72mSuXgH — Prime Mover Media (@PrimeMoverMedia) October 17, 2020

Tributes

I just heard that Bob Biggs, the former President of Slash records, has died. Bob signed us to our first record contract and helped Violent Femmes to become an international musical phenomenon…Bless you Bob and travel true❤️👏🏻🎶! pic.twitter.com/kuGYUYJDIP — Victor DeLorenzo (@VicDeLorenzo) October 17, 2020

RIP Bob Biggs founder of Slash Records. The Slash compilation “Slash:The Early Sessions” changed the course of my life forever. So much of the music I still listen to can be traced back to the Slash label and that album specifically. Rest easy, Bob. I am forever grateful! 🙏🏼🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/1maf9xeCrx — Woody (@woody9six) October 17, 2020

Billy Gould wrote

RIP, Bob Biggs. Much love to all the folks who shared the Slash experience with me. It was madness and I am grateful! Brian McPherson wrote

Rest In Power Bob Biggs. Slash had a huge influence on this young idiot and it was a career highlight to work with you. Love to Kim and Monty. @ Los Angeles, California https://instagram.com/p/CGdgtA_HVhUh_SmKoLyzV_7CFXc1yiJNmIiNIM0/?igshid=4u0s48ntluri Brian McPherson wrote

Rest In Peace, Bob Biggs. Very sad. An important person in my life.