Bob Bryant Death -Dead : Bob Bryant, 58, pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in San Bernardino County has Died .
Bob Bryant, 58, pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in San Bernardino County, California died from COVID-19, five weeks after his megachurch REOPENED in DEFIANCE of the state’s ban on indoor religious services. https://t.co/IQFrAvvdVv pic.twitter.com/mIQRMHxcaE
— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) December 5, 2020
