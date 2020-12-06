Bob Bryant Death -Dead : Bob Bryant, 58, pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in San Bernardino County has Died .

Bob Bryant, 58, pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in San Bernardino County has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Cleavon MD @Cleavon_MD Bob Bryant, 58, pastor at the Water of Life Community Church in San Bernardino County, California died from COVID-19, five weeks after his megachurch REOPENED in DEFIANCE of the state’s ban on indoor religious services. https://thedailybeast.com/pastor-of-water-of-life-community-church-which-defied-californias-lockdown-order-dies-of-covid-19…

