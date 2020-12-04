Bob Bryant Death -Dead – Obituaries: CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID.

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

Bob Bryant Death -Dead – Obituaries: CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID.

CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

California megachurch pastor, Bob Bryant, 58, dies from COVID-19 one week after being hospitalized. Water of Life has a congregation on 26,000 and Bryant was among the evangelical Trump-cult leaders calling for places of worship to reopen in May.

” silvanet🌊 on Twitter: “CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID | Crooks and Liars https://t.co/XmZXyLVJLI – You go MAGAts! Keep infecting your flocks…that’s not advocating for the Devil.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Bob Bryant Death -Dead – Obituaries: CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID.

Category: CELEBRITIES DEATHS

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.