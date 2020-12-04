Bob Bryant Death -Dead – Obituaries: CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID.

CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

California megachurch pastor, Bob Bryant, 58, dies from COVID-19 one week after being hospitalized. Water of Life has a congregation on 26,000 and Bryant was among the evangelical Trump-cult leaders calling for places of worship to reopen in May.

” silvanet🌊 on Twitter: “CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID | Crooks and Liars https://t.co/XmZXyLVJLI – You go MAGAts! Keep infecting your flocks…that’s not advocating for the Devil.”

CA Megachurch Pastor Who Held Services Despite Pandemic Has Died From COVID | Crooks and Liars https://t.co/XmZXyLVJLI – You go MAGAts! Keep infecting your flocks…that's not advocating for the Devil. — silvanet🌊 (@silvanet) December 4, 2020

Tributes

Bob Bryant of the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana tested positive for the coronavirus 1 month after reopening and soon developed an aggressive pneumonia in his lungs, placed on a ventilator and died Monday. https://t.co/GLMPuKjVkx — The Registry Report (@RegistryReport) December 4, 2020

Bob Bryant of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana CA tested positive for covid in Nov developed an aggressive pneumonia in his lungs then suffered a heart attack. He was ultimately placed on a ventilator and died Monday. He was 58. #StayatHome #PhoneaFriend #PrayonZoom https://t.co/Mka05vW8hh — JamieJoy Loves Madam VP Harris 🌊POTUS Biden🌊#BLM (@mindcaviar) December 4, 2020

(W) Apparently, his faith was not deep enough… and prayers didn’t heal him. Bob Bryant of the Water of Life Community Church in Fontana tested positive for COVID-19 in November. He ultimately was placed on a ventilator and died Monday. https://t.co/oQnZaevD3t — nolta Hall (@BarbedoSheepMan) December 4, 2020