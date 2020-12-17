Bob Eastman Death -Obituary – Dead : Bob Eastman, longtime racer has Died .

Bob Eastman, longtime racer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

American Council of Snowmobile Associations 5 hrs · Bob Eastman, longtime racer, among other things, for Polaris industries. May he rest in peace. He was a great man.

Source: (20+) American Council of Snowmobile Associations





Tributes

Time Machines wrote

Bob Eastman racing collage.Bob pushed his competitors to the limit as well as everyone who worked with him at Polaris Snowmobiles.

Photos courtesy of SnowTech Magazine, StarFireKids , CJ Ramstad collection

Time Machines

Bob Eastman taking another chequered flag on his 73 Starfire.He made an impact on and off the track to so many people. Your smile lives on forever! Rest In Peace.

Sylvain Lasalle

Gone but still one of a kind !

Ralph Sonley

RIP Bob Eastman and may God grant your Family Comfort, Peace and many more years of Health and Happiness.

One of the BEST ! Condolences.

Polaris Experience Center

Bob Eastman made an impact on and off the track to so many people. Your smile will live on forever. Rest in peace.

Dorry Wallof

Very sorry to hear this!

Our condolences to the family and friends!… See More

Elaine Roy

Sending love and hugs to Robert’s family. Rest in peace dear friend. we will hang on to our MANY memories. Prayers to all.

Caroline Majer

Sorry to hear this, my sympathy goes to his family and Community.

Vintage Snowmobile Michigan

He was a major, major, part of snowmobile history. RIP Bob Eastman — You’ll always be the “Star” in any Polaris logo in many of our minds and hearts.

