Bob Eastman Death -Obituary – Dead : Bob Eastman, longtime racer has Died .
Bob Eastman, longtime racer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
American Council of Snowmobile Associations 5 hrs · Bob Eastman, longtime racer, among other things, for Polaris industries. May he rest in peace. He was a great man.
Source: (20+) American Council of Snowmobile Associations – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Time Machines wrote
Bob Eastman racing collage.Bob pushed his competitors to the limit as well as everyone who worked with him at Polaris Snowmobiles.
Photos courtesy of SnowTech Magazine, StarFireKids , CJ Ramstad collection
Time Machines
Bob Eastman taking another chequered flag on his 73 Starfire.He made an impact on and off the track to so many people. Your smile lives on forever! Rest In Peace.
Sylvain Lasalle
Gone but still one of a kind !
Ralph Sonley
RIP Bob Eastman and may God grant your Family Comfort, Peace and many more years of Health and Happiness.
One of the BEST ! Condolences.
Polaris Experience Center
Bob Eastman made an impact on and off the track to so many people. Your smile will live on forever. Rest in peace.
Dorry Wallof
Very sorry to hear this!
Our condolences to the family and friends!… See More
Elaine Roy
Sending love and hugs to Robert’s family. Rest in peace dear friend. we will hang on to our MANY memories. Prayers to all.
Caroline Majer
Sorry to hear this, my sympathy goes to his family and Community.
Vintage Snowmobile Michigan
He was a major, major, part of snowmobile history. RIP Bob Eastman — You’ll always be the “Star” in any Polaris logo in many of our minds and hearts.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.