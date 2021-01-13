Bob Edwards Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Edwards has Died .

Bob Edwards Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Edwards has Died .

Bob Edwards has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Taffs Well FC @Taffswellfc We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Edwards – a great friend to the club. Bob was a faithful friend & volunteer for Taffs Well FC, who was always happy to help with anything. Our thoughts are with his family. He will be greatly missed by us all.

