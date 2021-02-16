Bob Ellison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Ellison has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Bob Ellison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Everyone at the Club is saddened to here of the passing of Bob Ellison. Bob, was a great supporter of the Club over most of his 90+ years and loved nothing more than to watch the 2s in action, now Captained by his Grandson, Andy. We send Our Love To All Of His Family and Friends.
— Chester-le-Street CC (@cls_cricketclub) February 16, 2021
Chester-le-Street CC @cls_cricketclub Everyone at the Club is saddened to here of the passing of Bob Ellison. Bob, was a great supporter of the Club over most of his 90+ years and loved nothing more than to watch the 2s in action, now Captained by his Grandson, Andy. We send Our Love To All Of His Family and Friends.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.