Bob Ellison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Ellison has Died .

Everyone at the Club is saddened to here of the passing of Bob Ellison. Bob, was a great supporter of the Club over most of his 90+ years and loved nothing more than to watch the 2s in action, now Captained by his Grandson, Andy. We send Our Love To All Of His Family and Friends.

