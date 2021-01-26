Bob Fisher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Fisher has Died .

Bob Fisher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

All of us at Yachts & Yachting magazine are desperately sad to hear the news that our longest-serving and most brilliant writer, the great Bob Fisher, has died. Our thoughts today are with Bob's family. We will publish a full tribute in our next issue. https://t.co/ImJyrlMyol pic.twitter.com/2TBktg5pZZ — Yachts & Yachting (@YandYMagazine) January 25, 2021

