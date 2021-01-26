Bob Fisher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Fisher has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Bob Fisher Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bob Fisher has Died .

Bob Fisher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Yachts & Yachting @YandYMagazine All of us at Yachts & Yachting magazine are desperately sad to hear the news that our longest-serving and most brilliant writer, the great Bob Fisher, has died. Our thoughts today are with Bob’s family. We will publish a full tribute in our next issue. https://yachtsandyachting.co.uk/home-featured/farewell-bob-fisher-mr-americas-cup/

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.