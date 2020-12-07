Bob Fryer Death -Dead – Obituary :Bob Fryer a towering figure in adult education has died. Great Principal at Northern College has Died .
Sad news. Just heard Bob Fryer a towering figure in adult education has died. Great Principal at Northern College, leader of the commission that advised David Blunkett's Learning Age, and head of the NHS university. Wonderful speaker. More than all that a dear friend.
— Alan Tuckett (@AlanTuckett) December 7, 2020
