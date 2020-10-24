Bob Golinski Death – Dead – Obituary : Bob Golinski from the great Golinski Brothers has died.
Bob Golinski from the great Golinski Brothers has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.
“Ashley Pharoah on Twitter: “Just reading that Bob Golinski from the great Golinski Brothers has died. Very sad. Remember many hot, sweaty, glorious nights in Brighton’s Alhambra dancing to this ”
Tributes
Just reading that Bob Golinski from the great Golinski Brothers has died. Very sad. Remember many hot, sweaty, glorious nights in Brighton's Alhambra dancing to this https://t.co/tc0t3HzDoR
— Ashley Pharoah (@AJPharoah) October 24, 2020
RIP Bob Golinski. The Golinski Brothers single Bloody is one of the most joyous things I’ve ever heard.
— Ben Walker (@bengwy) October 24, 2020
