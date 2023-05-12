Bob Henderson Baton Rouge La : The Life and Legacy of Bob Henderson, a Baton Rouge Icon

Bob Henderson: An Iconic Baton Rouge Figure and His Enduring Legacy

Introduction

Bob Henderson was a beloved figure in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, known for his philanthropy, community leadership, and business acumen. Born in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1930, Henderson moved to Baton Rouge in the 1950s to attend Louisiana State University. After graduating with a degree in business, he began his career in the insurance industry and eventually founded his own agency, Henderson Insurance, which he ran for over five decades. However, Henderson was more than a successful businessman. He was deeply committed to the Baton Rouge community, serving on the boards of numerous organizations and charities throughout his life. This article will explore the life and legacy of Bob Henderson, a true icon of Baton Rouge.

Community Leadership

Bob Henderson’s contribution to the Baton Rouge community was immense. He served on the boards of several organizations and charities, including the Baton Rouge General Foundation, which supports the Baton Rouge General Hospital, where he served as chairman of the board for several years. Henderson was also a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, where he actively participated in many of the club’s charitable endeavors. His leadership in the community inspired many others to give back to their communities.

Philanthropy

Bob Henderson was a generous philanthropist, supporting numerous causes throughout his life. He was particularly passionate about education, and his support for LSU was unwavering. He established the Bob Henderson Scholarship, which provides funds for students in the E.J. Ourso College of Business at LSU. He also supported the LSU Foundation and the LSU Alumni Association, and was a member of the LSU Foundation Board of Directors. Henderson’s philanthropic endeavors helped countless individuals achieve their dreams and pursue their goals.

Sportsmanship

In addition to his professional and philanthropic pursuits, Bob Henderson was also an avid sportsman. He was a lifelong member of the Louisiana Wildlife Federation, and his love of the outdoors was evident in his support for conservation efforts throughout the state. Henderson was also a devoted LSU football fan, and his tailgating parties were legendary. His love for sportsmanship and the outdoors was contagious, and he inspired many others to participate in outdoor activities and support conservation efforts.

Legacy

Bob Henderson passed away in 2016, but his legacy lives on in the Baton Rouge community. His commitment to philanthropy and community service inspired countless others to give back to their communities. His business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit continue to inspire young businesspeople in Baton Rouge and beyond. And his love for LSU and the outdoors will never be forgotten. In recognition of his many contributions to the community, the Baton Rouge General Foundation established the Bob Henderson Legacy Award in his honor. The award is presented annually to an individual who embodies the spirit of community service and philanthropy that Bob exemplified throughout his life. Bob Henderson was a true Baton Rouge icon, and his life and legacy will continue to inspire and motivate generations to come.

Conclusion

Bob Henderson was a true icon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, known for his philanthropy, community leadership, and business acumen. His commitment to service, his love for LSU and the outdoors, and his unwavering dedication to his community will never be forgotten. His life and legacy continue to inspire and motivate countless individuals to give back to their communities and pursue their dreams. Bob Henderson was a true Baton Rouge icon, and his legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.

