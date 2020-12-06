Bob Hess Death -Dead : California racing. Trainer Bob Hess has Died .
California racing. Trainer Bob Hess has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
This is a sad day in California racing. Trainer Bob Hess, Sr., has died. Here is a link to an article on https://t.co/3lUqXXeB8I – https://t.co/QckaxlbOkl
— Steve Andersen (@DRFAndersen) December 6, 2020
Steve Andersen @DRFAndersen This is a sad day in California racing. Trainer Bob Hess, Sr., has died. Here is a link to an article on http://DRF.com –
